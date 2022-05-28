RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Rodriguez sends LAFC to 3-2 victory over San Jose

The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 9:06 PM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brian Rodriguez scored the deciding goal in a 3-2 win for Los Angeles FC over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Rodriguez’s game-winner came in the 47th minute for LAFC (9-3-2) and was the only goal scored in the second half.

LAFC jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Christian Arango’s penalty-kick score in the 8th minute and a goal by Ryan Hollingshead in the 13th.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored two goals for the Earthquakes (3-6-5) — in the 16th and 31st minutes — to knot the score at 2.

LAFC outshot the Earthquakes 13-7 with a 9-3 edge in shots on goal.

Maxime Crepeau saved just one of the three shots he faced for LAFC. JT Marcinkowski had six saves for San Jose.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

