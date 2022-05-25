RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Rangers beat Hurricanes 4-1, second-round series tied at 2-2

The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 12:43 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists, and Frank Vatrano and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 in Game 4 Tuesday night, evening the second-round series.

Mika Zibanejad also scored, Ryan Lindgren had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for the Rangers, who won their fifth straight at home in the postseason. In the series, New York won two at home after opening with two losses at Carolina.

Teuvo Teravainen scored and Antti Raanta finished with 24 saves for the Hurricanes, who fell to 0-5 on the road in the postseason to go along with their 6-0 mark at home.

Game 5 is in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday night, and Game 6 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

OILERS 5, FLAMES 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the game with 3:27 left in regulation, and Edmonton beat Calgary to take a 3-1 lead in the second-round playoff series.

Evander Kane scored his NHL-leading 11th and 12th goals of the postseason, and Zach Hyman added a goal for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl added two assists and Mike Smith made 29 saves.

Connor McDavid also had two assists. He has 25 points in 11 playoff games for the Oilers, who earned a third straight victory over their provincial rival.

Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary, and Rasmus Andersson added a short-handed goal from his own end in the third period to tie the game at 3. Jacob Markstrom stopped 21 shots.

Calgary will look to stave off elimination on Thursday at home in Game 5.

