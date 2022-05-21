RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia claims to capture Mariupol | APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker | Adoptions halted by war in Ukraine | G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid
NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Glance

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 5:18 PM

All times EDT
Opening Round
Wednesday, May 11

Vermont 15, Manhattan 3

Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8

First Round
Saturday, May 14

Princeton 12, Boston U. 5

Penn 11, Richmond 10, OT

Yale 18, Saint Joseph’s 16

Virginia 17, Brown 10

Sunday, May 15

Maryland 21, Vermont 5

Rutgers 19, Harvard 9

Cornell 15, Ohio St. 8

Delaware 10, Georgetown 9

Quarterfinal
At James M. Shuart Stadium
Hempstead, N.Y.
Saturday, May 21

Rutgers 11, Penn 9

Princeton 14, Yale 10

At Ohio State
Columbus, Ohio
Sunday, May 22

Cornell vs. Delaware, noon

Maryland vs. Virginia, 2:30 p.m.

At Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
East Hartford, Conn.
Semifinal
Saturday, May 28

Maryland/Virginia winner vs. Princeton, TBA

Cornell/Delaware winner vs. Rutgers, TBA

Championship
Monday, May 30

Semifinal winners, TBA

