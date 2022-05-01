RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine cracks down on ‘traitors’ | Russian advance crawls | Women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

May 1, 2022, 1:25 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .375; Benintendi, Kansas City, .373; J.Crawford, Seattle, .360; Ramírez, Cleveland, .342; France, Seattle, .337; Neuse, Oakland, .328; Trout, Los Angeles, .323; Arraez, Minnesota, .317; Anderson, Chicago, .313; Franco, Tampa Bay, .313; N.Lowe, Texas, .313.

RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Straw, Cleveland, 17; Springer, Toronto, 15; Franco, Tampa Bay, 14; Judge, New York, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Ward, Los Angeles, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Frazier, Seattle, 13; A.García, Texas, 13; LeMahieu, New York, 13; Peña, Houston, 13.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14; Stanton, New York, 14; 7 tied at 13.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 30; France, Seattle, 28; J.Crawford, Seattle, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; Franco, Tampa Bay, 26; Benintendi, Kansas City, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 25; Springer, Toronto, 24; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 23; Straw, Cleveland, 23.

DOUBLES_Gurriel, Houston, 9; O.Miller, Cleveland, 9; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; K.Hernández, Boston, 8; J.Martinez, Boston, 8; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Devers, Boston, 7; Hays, Baltimore, 7; S.Murphy, Oakland, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7.

TRIPLES_Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Rizzo, New York, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; Ward, Los Angeles, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; France, Seattle, 5.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Walls, Tampa Bay, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; 15 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.40; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.17; Cortes Jr., New York, 1.31; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.35; Kopech, Chicago, 1.42; Manoah, Toronto, 1.44; Verlander, Houston, 1.73; Gausman, Toronto, 2.19; Keller, Kansas City, 2.19; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 42; Eovaldi, Boston, 32; Gausman, Toronto, 31; Montas, Oakland, 31; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Bieber, Cleveland, 29; Cease, Chicago, 28; Cortes Jr., New York, 28; Verlander, Houston, 28; Cole, New York, 27.

