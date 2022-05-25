RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Holton leads Vanderbilt past Mississippi 3-1 in SEC tourney

The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 2:01 AM

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Carter Holton threw six shutout innings to lead No. 8 seed Vanderbilt to a 3-1 victory over No. 9 seed Mississippi in the single-elimination first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt (36-19) moves on to play No. 1 seed Tennessee (49-7) on Wednesday as the tourney switches to double elimination.

In a game that didn’t end until nearly 2 a.m. because of inclement weather, the Commodores took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Spencer Jones doubled with two outs and scored on a single by Dominic Keegan.

The Commodores added a run in the fifth. Enrique Bradfield Jr. led off with a single and Jones and Keegan drew one-out walks, ending the day for Mississippi starter Dylan DeLucia (5-2). Josh Mallitt took over, surrendering an RBI ground out to Parker Noland before striking out Jack Bulger to end the inning.

Carter Young doubled and scored on an error in the sixth to make it 3-0.

Ole Miss (32-22) scored its lone run in the seventh when Peyton Chatagnier led off with a walk and scored on Justin Bench’s two-out single.

Holton (8-3) allowed three hits and two walks, striking out six for Vanderbilt. Christian Little struck out four of the six batters he faced, pitching two shutout innings to notch his third save.

