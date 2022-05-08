RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Home » Sports » Chelsea wins third consecutive…

Chelsea wins third consecutive Women’s Super League title

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 9:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr’s two goals helped Chelsea clinch a third successive Women’s Super League title on the final day of the season by beating Manchester United 4-2 on Sunday.

A comeback against United after trailing twice ensured Arsenal did not overtake Chelsea with a 2-0 victory over West Ham at the same time.

Martha Thomas’ header for fourth-placed United was canceled out by Erin Cuthbert and Ella Toone’s strike in the 25th was followed by Kerr’s equalizing volley a minute into the second half.

Guro Reiten’s close-range finish gave Chelsea the lead for the first time in the 51st minute and another volley from Kerr in the 66th wrapped up a fifth WSL title for Emma Hayes’ side.

Chelsea can add another title next Sunday in the Women’s FA Cup final against Manchester City, which finished third in the WSL to take the final Champions League place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up