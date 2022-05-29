All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 33 14 .702 _ Tampa Bay 27 19 .587…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 33 14 .702 _ Tampa Bay 27 19 .587 5½ Toronto 26 20 .565 6½ Boston 22 25 .468 11 Baltimore 20 28 .417 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 28 19 .596 _ Chicago 22 23 .489 5 Cleveland 19 23 .452 6½ Detroit 16 29 .356 11 Kansas City 16 29 .356 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 29 18 .617 _ Los Angeles 27 21 .563 2½ Texas 22 23 .489 6 Seattle 20 27 .426 9 Oakland 19 30 .388 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 31 17 .646 _ Atlanta 22 25 .468 8½ Philadelphia 21 26 .447 9½ Miami 19 25 .432 10 Washington 17 31 .354 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 29 18 .617 _ St. Louis 26 20 .565 2½ Chicago 19 26 .422 9 Pittsburgh 19 26 .422 9 Cincinnati 16 30 .348 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 32 14 .696 _ San Diego 29 17 .630 3 San Francisco 24 21 .533 7½ Arizona 23 25 .479 10 Colorado 21 25 .457 11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 8, Detroit 1

Texas 11, Oakland 4

Baltimore 4, Boston 2, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 6, Houston 0

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-4), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-0), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-4) at Boston (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-1) at Texas (Otto 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Washington 13, Colorado 7, 1st game

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 3

Miami 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2

Colorado 3, Washington 2, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 4, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Colorado at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Martinez 2-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (López 4-2) at Colorado (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

