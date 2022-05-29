All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|14
|.702
|_
|Tampa Bay
|27
|19
|.587
|5½
|Toronto
|26
|20
|.565
|6½
|Boston
|22
|25
|.468
|11
|Baltimore
|20
|28
|.417
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|28
|19
|.596
|_
|Chicago
|22
|23
|.489
|5
|Cleveland
|19
|23
|.452
|6½
|Detroit
|16
|29
|.356
|11
|Kansas City
|16
|29
|.356
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|18
|.617
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|21
|.563
|2½
|Texas
|22
|23
|.489
|6
|Seattle
|20
|27
|.426
|9
|Oakland
|19
|30
|.388
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|31
|17
|.646
|_
|Atlanta
|22
|25
|.468
|8½
|Philadelphia
|21
|26
|.447
|9½
|Miami
|19
|25
|.432
|10
|Washington
|17
|31
|.354
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|29
|18
|.617
|_
|St. Louis
|26
|20
|.565
|2½
|Chicago
|19
|26
|.422
|9
|Pittsburgh
|19
|26
|.422
|9
|Cincinnati
|16
|30
|.348
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|32
|14
|.696
|_
|San Diego
|29
|17
|.630
|3
|San Francisco
|24
|21
|.533
|7½
|Arizona
|23
|25
|.479
|10
|Colorado
|21
|25
|.457
|11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 8, Detroit 1
Texas 11, Oakland 4
Baltimore 4, Boston 2, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 6, Houston 0
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 5
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-4), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-0), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-4) at Boston (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-1) at Texas (Otto 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Washington 13, Colorado 7, 1st game
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 3
Miami 4, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2
Colorado 3, Washington 2, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 5, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 4, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Colorado at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Martinez 2-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (López 4-2) at Colorado (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.