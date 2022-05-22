All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 29 10 .744 _ Tampa Bay 24 16 .600…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 29 10 .744 _ Tampa Bay 24 16 .600 5½ Toronto 22 18 .550 7½ Boston 18 22 .450 11½ Baltimore 16 25 .390 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 24 16 .600 _ Chicago 19 20 .487 4½ Cleveland 17 19 .472 5 Kansas City 14 25 .359 9½ Detroit 13 26 .333 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 26 15 .634 _ Los Angeles 25 17 .595 1½ Texas 18 21 .462 7 Seattle 17 24 .415 9 Oakland 17 25 .405 9½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 27 15 .643 _ Atlanta 19 21 .475 7 Philadelphia 18 22 .450 8 Miami 17 22 .436 8½ Washington 13 28 .317 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 26 14 .650 _ St. Louis 22 18 .550 4 Pittsburgh 16 23 .410 9½ Chicago 15 24 .385 10½ Cincinnati 11 28 .282 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 27 12 .692 _ San Diego 26 14 .650 1½ San Francisco 22 17 .564 5 Arizona 21 21 .500 7½ Colorado 19 20 .487 8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1

Houston 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Lyles 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 1, 1st game

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 5, Washington 1

Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 4-0) at Washington (Adon 1-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-3) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

