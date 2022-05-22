RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 29 10 .744 _
Tampa Bay 24 16 .600
Toronto 22 18 .550
Boston 18 22 .450 11½
Baltimore 16 25 .390 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 16 .600 _
Chicago 19 20 .487
Cleveland 17 19 .472 5
Kansas City 14 25 .359
Detroit 13 26 .333 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 26 15 .634 _
Los Angeles 25 17 .595
Texas 18 21 .462 7
Seattle 17 24 .415 9
Oakland 17 25 .405

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 27 15 .643 _
Atlanta 19 21 .475 7
Philadelphia 18 22 .450 8
Miami 17 22 .436
Washington 13 28 .317 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 26 14 .650 _
St. Louis 22 18 .550 4
Pittsburgh 16 23 .410
Chicago 15 24 .385 10½
Cincinnati 11 28 .282 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 27 12 .692 _
San Diego 26 14 .650
San Francisco 22 17 .564 5
Arizona 21 21 .500
Colorado 19 20 .487 8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1

Houston 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Lyles 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 1, 1st game

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 5, Washington 1

Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 4-0) at Washington (Adon 1-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-3) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

IRS’ quick wins by procurement, finance demonstrate power, value of RPA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up