All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 28 10 .737 _ Tampa Bay 23 16 .590…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 28 10 .737 _ Tampa Bay 23 16 .590 5½ Toronto 21 18 .538 7½ Boston 17 22 .436 11½ Baltimore 16 24 .400 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 23 16 .590 _ Chicago 19 19 .500 3½ Cleveland 17 19 .472 4½ Kansas City 14 24 .368 8½ Detroit 13 26 .333 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 25 15 .625 _ Los Angeles 24 17 .585 1½ Texas 18 20 .474 6 Seattle 17 23 .425 8 Oakland 17 24 .415 8½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 26 14 .650 _ Atlanta 18 21 .462 7½ Philadelphia 18 21 .462 7½ Miami 17 21 .447 8 Washington 13 27 .325 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 25 14 .641 _ St. Louis 21 18 .538 4 Pittsburgh 16 22 .421 8½ Chicago 15 23 .395 9½ Cincinnati 11 27 .289 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 26 12 .684 _ San Diego 25 14 .641 1½ San Francisco 22 16 .579 4 Arizona 20 21 .488 7½ Colorado 18 19 .486 7½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Boston 7, Seattle 3

Texas 3, Houston 0

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6, 13 innings

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Logue 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-2), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

