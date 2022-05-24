AUTO RACING: Celebrated weekend for 3 top racing series

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Coca Cola 600 Site: Concord, North Carolina. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 7 p.m., and qualifying,…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Coca Cola 600

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 7 p.m., and qualifying, 7:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 6 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 600 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson won from the pole.

Last race: Ryan Blaney edged Denny Hamlin by 0.226 seconds in overtime to win the non-points all-star race at Texas.

Fast facts: Blaney is the only driver in the top five in points without a victory in races that affect the season standings. … Chase Elliott leads Blaney by 52 points in the standings. Kyle Busch is third, 58 behind. … There have been 11 different winners through 13 races. William Byron and Ross Chastain, fourth and fifth in points, respectively, are the only drivers with more than one victory. … This Sunday’s race begins the second half of the regular season.

Next race: June 5, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Alsco Uniforms 300

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:30 p.m. and qualifying, 4 p.m.; Saturday, race, 1 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Ty Gibbs won after starting eighth.

Last race: Tyler Reddick went from third to first with 31 laps to go and won at Texas in only the second start of the season for the 2019 series champion.

Fast facts: Reddick became the second non-contender for the championship to win in 12 races this season. Cole Custer won earlier in the year. … A.J. Allmendinger has finished in the top 10 in all 12 races and leads Noah Gragson by 44 in the points race. Gibbs is third, 52 points back. … Gibbs has led a series-best 349 laps, one more than Gragson. … Riley Herbst is second with nine top 10 runs, but has led just one lap and is eighth in points, 150 behind.

Next race: June 4, Portland, Oregon,

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:30 p.m., qualifying, 2 p.m. and race, 8:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 134 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won after starting fourth.

Last race: Stewart Friesen grabbed the lead after an overtime restart and won at Texas, his first victory in the last 53 races.

Fast facts: Nemechek assumed the series points lead by four over defending series champion Ben Rhodes with Chandler Smith 18 back and Friesen 21 behind. … Zane Smith leads all drivers with three victories, 210 laps led and seven top-10 runs through nine races, but is just fifth in points, 32 off the pace.

Next race: June 4, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Monaco Grand Prix

Site: Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 7 a.m., and qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Circuit de Monaco.

Race distance: 78 laps, 161.7 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won after starting second.

Last race: Verstappen led a 1-2 finish for Red Bull and assumed the series points lead when Charles LeClerc relinquished the lead with engine failure.

Fast facts: Verstappen has won three consecutive races and four of six this season. They are also the only races he’s finished on the lead lap. … Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate, was miffed after the race. He’d been told by his team to let the reigning champion pass for the race lead. … Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton has finished behind teammate George Russell in five of the six races this year.

Next race: June 12, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Indianapolis 500

Site: Indianapolis.

Schedule: Friday, final practice, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sunday, race, 12:30 p.m.

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 500 miles.

Last year: Helio Castroneves won after starting eighth.

Last race: Colton Herta overcame two late pit stops and pulled away from Simon Pagenaud to win a rainy Indianapolis road race.

Fast facts: Scott Dixon smashed the pole-winning record with a qualifying run at 234.046 mph, his fifth career pole in the race. Dixon’s four-lap average broke Scott Brayton’s record of 233.718 mph, set in 1996. Arie Luyendyk holds the overall qualifying record of 236.986 mph, also in 1996, but that didn’t come in a run for the pole. … Castroneves is tied with A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and the late Al Unser for most career 500 wins with four. … Will Power leads defending series champion Alex Palou by 14 points and Scott McLaughlin by 18 through five races. … Palou and Rinus VeeKay complete the front row for the 106th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Next race: June 5, Detroit.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Brittany Force won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Virginia.

Next event: June 5, Epping, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: May 28, Waverly, Ohio, and May 30, Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.