Aaronson to join Leeds from Salzburg with 5-year contract

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 2:43 PM

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson will transfer to Leeds on July 1 following 1 1/2 seasons with Red Bull Salzburg.

Leeds said Thursday that it had agreed to a transfer with the Austrian club. Aaronson, a 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, will have a five-year contract through the 2026-27 season.

Aaronson joined Salzburg from Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union. Jesse Marsch was coach of Salzburg at the time, left at the end of the season for RB Leipzig, then was fired in December and became Leeds’ coach in February.

Leeds won 2-1 at Brentford in its season finale last Sunday to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Aaronson had six goals and 10 assists in 41 matches in all competitions last season as Salbzurg won its ninth straight league title and fourth consecutive Austrian Cup. He has five goals in 18 international appearances and is on the U.S. roster for four World Cup prep matches next month.

Among Americans, Aaronson joins attacker Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), goalkeepers Zack Steffen (Manchester City) and Matt Turner (Arsenal) and defenders Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream (Fulham) in the Premier League next season.

His 18-year-old brother, Paxten, is a midfielder with the Union.

