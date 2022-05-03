RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
3 injured in Murray St softball team bus crash in Alabama

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 3:18 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Three people were injured when the chartered bus carrying the Murray State softball team was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the way to the NCAA Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, police said.

Murray State said the three had injuries that weren’t life threatening after the accident Wednesday. The school didn’t say Thursday whether those hurt were players or staff members.

The school said that others aboard were safe and unharmed.

Murray State (40-16-1) won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament last week to earn their first NCAA Tournament berth. The third-seeded Racers are scheduled to face No. 2 seed Stanford on Friday in Tuscaloosa in the double-elimination event.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said its Highway Patrol Division responded to an accident Wednesday on State Road 13 in Fayette County between a commercial vehicle and the Racers’ chartered bus carrying 26 passengers.

The three injured people were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa for treatment, police said.

