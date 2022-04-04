USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Tennessee (31)
|27-1
|775
|1
|2. Arkansas
|21-5
|724
|2
|3. Virginia
|25-3
|702
|3
|4. Texas Tech
|24-6
|661
|6
|5. Oregon State
|20-7
|601
|4
|6. Texas
|21-9
|563
|8
|7. Oklahoma State
|20-8
|530
|9
|8. Mississippi
|19-8
|527
|10
|9. Arizona
|21-7
|490
|15
|10. Georgia
|22-6
|478
|17
|11. Miami (Fla.)
|21-6
|477
|19
|12. Vanderbilt
|20-7
|442
|5
|13. Notre Dame
|16-5
|416
|16
|14. Louisville
|21-7
|331
|14
|15. Texas State
|23-6
|308
|20
|16. LSU
|19-9
|245
|12
|17. UCLA
|19-8
|213
|33
|18. Gonzaga
|18-7
|180
|23
|19. Florida State
|16-11
|176
|7
|20. North Carolina
|20-8
|171
|18
|21. TCU
|19-9
|169
|11
|22. Florida
|18-10
|151
|12
|23. Maryland
|22-6
|105
|23
|24. Southern Mississippi
|19-8
|101
|39
|25. North Carolina State
|18-9
|98
|31¤
Dropped out: No. 21 Georgia Tech (18-11); No. 22 Oregon (18-10); No. 25 Dallas Baptist (17-10).
Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech (18-11) 84; Stanford (14-9) 81; Wake Forest (21-7) 53; Oregon (18-10) 50; Connecticut (19-7) 36; Dallas Baptist (17-10) 29; Mercer (24-5) 21; Auburn (19-9) 17; Rutgers (21-6) 14; Liberty (17-9) 11; San Diego (17-9) 10; Kennesaw State (18-9) 9; Clemson (18-9) 6; Georgia Southern (18-10) 6; Davidson (22-5) 3; Southern Illinois (20-8) 3; Georgia State (18-10) 2; Purdue (18-5) 2; Indiana State (15-8) 1; Tulane (19-9) 1; UC Santa Barbara (18-7) 1; Wofford (20-9) 1.
