RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More Russian troops in the east | For Russian diplomats, disinfo is part of job | Apartment block reflects new Ukraine
Home » Sports » US vs Mexico, Jamaica,…

US vs Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti in Women’s World Cup qualifying

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 9:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The United States will play Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti in Group A at the CONCACAF W Championship this summer, which will determine qualifiers for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago were drawn Tuesday into Group B of the North and Central American and Caribbean tournament, to be played from July 4-18 at Monterrey, Mexico.

The top two teams in each group earn spots in the World Cup, to be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20 next year. Additionally, the winner of the event will get an automatic berth for the 2024 Olympics in France.

The two third-place finishers in each group advance to a 10-nation intercontinental playoff that will determine three World Cup berths.

The top-ranked U.S. won the 2019 World Cup and Canada won the gold medal at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. As the two highest-ranked teams in the region, both earned byes to the W Championship.

Thirty teams competed for the other six spots.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

SCuBA gears up agencies to survive the ‘next’ SolarWinds attack

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up