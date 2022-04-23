RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Kremlin pursues cases against critics | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
Urruti scores twice, powers Austin to 3-0 win over Vancouver

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 10:54 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored two first-half goals, Sebastian Driussi added his league-leading sixth after halftime and Austin FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS play on Saturday.

Urruti scored goals in the 11th and 26th minute, doubling his total for the season, to help Austin (5-1-2) grab the top spot in the Western Conference standings.

Druissi capped the scoring with a goal in the 68th minute for Austin, which has won three straight and improved to 4-0-1 at home.

Austin outshot the Whitecaps (1-6-1) 10-9 with a 4-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Brad Stuver saved the one shot he faced for Austin. Thomas Hasal saved one of four shots for the Whitecaps.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

