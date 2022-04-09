All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|55
|41
|10
|2
|2
|86
|218
|135
|Huntsville
|55
|40
|13
|1
|1
|82
|190
|122
|Peoria
|55
|37
|11
|3
|4
|81
|212
|125
|Fayetteville
|55
|39
|14
|1
|1
|80
|193
|137
|Quad City
|56
|32
|15
|5
|4
|73
|191
|157
|Pensacola
|54
|30
|18
|5
|1
|66
|184
|158
|Evansville
|54
|27
|26
|1
|0
|55
|154
|149
|Roanoke
|55
|23
|24
|4
|4
|54
|173
|177
|Birmingham
|55
|18
|31
|5
|1
|42
|142
|194
|Macon
|54
|9
|39
|3
|3
|24
|117
|245
|Vermilion County
|54
|5
|44
|5
|0
|15
|78
|253
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Roanoke 4
Pensacola 3, Macon 2
Knoxville 5, Evansville 3
Quad City 5, Peoria 1
Huntsville 7, Birmingham 0
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.