RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Home » Sports » Sevilla held by Cádiz…

Sevilla held by Cádiz at home in Spanish league

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla was in danger of losing ground in the fight for second place in the Spanish league after being held at home by relegation-threatened Cádiz to 1-1 on Friday.

The draw moved Sevilla a point ahead of Barcelona, which can regain second place when it hosts Mallorca on Sunday. Sevilla is three points ahead of Atlético Madrid, which holds the final Champions League place. Atlético visits Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Second place is important because it guarantees a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Leader Real Madrid is 14 points clear at the top and needs a draw from its last five matches to clinch its second league title in three seasons. Its first chance to lift the trophy is on Saturday against Espanyol at home.

Youssef En-Nesyri put Sevilla ahead with a header in the seventh minute at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, but the visitors equalized with a well-struck free kick taken by Lucas Pérez in the 66th.

Cádiz stayed two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the weekend matches. It can be overtaken by Granada, which hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Cádiz lost two of its last four league matches, with a win at Barcelona two rounds ago.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up