RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Food prices soar | Celebrities voice support | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Home » Sports » Reds, Twins minor leaguers…

Reds, Twins minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 9:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Brian Rey and Minnesota pitcher Ricardo Velez were suspended for 80 games each Friday following positive tests under the minor leage drug program.

Rey, on the roter of the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts, tested positive for the performance-enhancing subtstance GW501516, the commissioner’s office said. Velez, a member of the Class A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, tested positive for Nandrolone.

There have been 22 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up