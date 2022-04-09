Mo Donegal wins Wood Memorial for trainer Pletcher

NEW YORK (AP) — Mo Donegal rallied to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial on Saturday at Aqueduct on the last…

Ridden by Joel Rosario, Mo Donegal ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.96. Trainer Todd Pletcher tied “Sunny” Jim Fitzsimmons for most Wood wins with seven.

Mo Donegal earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby on May 7. He has three wins in four career starts and earnings of $621,800.

The 3-year-old bay colt paid $6.30, $3.10 and $2.70 at 2-1 odds.

Early Voting, who led most of the way, returned $4 and $3.80. Skippylongstocking paid $6.20 to show.

The other major preps Saturday are the $1 million Blue Grass at Keeneland and $750,000 Santa Anita Derby in California.

