Mo Donegal wins Wood Memorial for trainer Pletcher

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 5:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Mo Donegal rallied to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial on Saturday at Aqueduct on the last weekend of major prep races for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Joel Rosario, Mo Donegal ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.96. Trainer Todd Pletcher tied “Sunny” Jim Fitzsimmons for most Wood wins with seven.

Mo Donegal earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby on May 7. He has three wins in four career starts and earnings of $621,800.

The 3-year-old bay colt paid $6.30, $3.10 and $2.70 at 2-1 odds.

Early Voting, who led most of the way, returned $4 and $3.80. Skippylongstocking paid $6.20 to show.

The other major preps Saturday are the $1 million Blue Grass at Keeneland and $750,000 Santa Anita Derby in California.

