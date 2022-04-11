RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 5:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .800; Franco, Tampa Bay, .545; Rosario, Cleveland, .462; Seager, Texas, .462; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .455; N.Lowe, Texas, .455; Verdugo, Boston, .455; Meadows, Detroit, .444; Bregman, Houston, .429; Mountcastle, Baltimore, .417; Ramírez, Cleveland, .417.

RUNS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 6; Bichette, Toronto, 4; Bregman, Houston, 4; Kwan, Cleveland, 4; B.Miller, Texas, 4; Solak, Texas, 4; Springer, Toronto, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 4; 16 tied at 3.

RBI_Rizzo, New York, 6; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Sánchez, Minnesota, 5; B.Miller, Texas, 5; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 5; Haniger, Seattle, 5; Mercado, Cleveland, 5; 9 tied at 4.

HITS_Kwan, Cleveland, 8; Bregman, Houston, 6; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Seager, Texas, 6; Walsh, Los Angeles, 6; 7 tied at 5.

DOUBLES_14 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_Fletcher, Los Angeles, 1; Harrison, Chicago, 1; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 1; Meadows, Detroit, 1; Mercado, Cleveland, 1; V.Reyes, Detroit, 1; Rosario, Cleveland, 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Jansen, Toronto, 2; Rizzo, New York, 2; Vaughn, Chicago, 2; B.Miller, Texas, 2; Haniger, Seattle, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; 16 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 2; Altuve, Houston, 1; Franco, Tampa Bay, 1; A.García, Texas, 1; Judge, New York, 1; Kelenic, Seattle, 1; Mateo, Baltimore, 1; Mullins, Baltimore, 1; Olivares, Kansas City, 1; Siri, Houston, 1; Straw, Cleveland, 1; Tucker, Houston, 1.

PITCHING_22 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Akin, Baltimore, 0.00; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Giolito, Chicago, 0.00; Jefferies, Oakland, 0.00; Keller, Kansas City, 0.00; Kluber, Tampa Bay, 0.00; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 0.00; Plesac, Cleveland, 0.00; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 0.00; F.Valdez, Houston, 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Cease, Chicago, 8; Eovaldi, Boston, 7; Gilbert, Seattle, 7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7; Verlander, Houston, 7; Giolito, Chicago, 6; Montas, Oakland, 6; F.Valdez, Houston, 6; 10 tied at 5.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

‘Don’t suffer in silence,’ federal IT leaders say on DevSecOps implementation

After six years, OPM has a permanent inspector general

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up