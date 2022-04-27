RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
Home » Sports » High-A Northwest League Glance

High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 12:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Toronto) 9 5 .643
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 9 6 .600 ½
Spokane (Colorado) 8 8 .500 2
Eugene (San Francisco) 7 7 .500 2
Hillsboro (Arizona) 7 9 .438 3
Everett (Seattle) 5 10 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane 14, Everett 6

Tri-City 1, Eugene 0

Vancouver 6, Hillsboro 0

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon shifting Project Maven, marquee artificial intelligence initiative, to NGA

Army attempt to modernize IT for multi-domain ops is establishing milestones, filling in top leaders

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers fired for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up