|All Times EDT
Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Spokane (Colorado)
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|Everett (Seattle)
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Spokane 14, Everett 6
Tri-City 1, Eugene 0
Vancouver 6, Hillsboro 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
<
