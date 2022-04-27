All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Vancouver (Toronto) 9 5 .643 — Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 9 6…

All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB Vancouver (Toronto) 9 5 .643 — Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 9 6 .600 ½ Spokane (Colorado) 8 8 .500 2 Eugene (San Francisco) 7 7 .500 2 Hillsboro (Arizona) 7 9 .438 3 Everett (Seattle) 5 10 .333 4½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane 14, Everett 6

Tri-City 1, Eugene 0

Vancouver 6, Hillsboro 0

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.