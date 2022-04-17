RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia strikes big cities, bears down on Mariupol | Missile strikes Russia's flagship | Children detail trauma with art | PHOTOS
Home » Sports » De La Cruz wins…

De La Cruz wins U.S.-based pro volleyball league’s 2nd title

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — Bethania De La Cruz won the second Athletes Unlimited volleyball championship, outscoring runner-up Natalia Valentin-Anderson in a pro league that awards titles to athletes instead of teams.

De La Cruz scored 4,652 points over the five-week season featuring 43 players that wrapped up Saturday night at Fair Park Coliseum near downtown Dallas. New teams are formed each week in the league.

An Olympian from the Dominican Republic, De La Cruz was the runner-up to Jordan Larson of the U.S. in the inaugural Athletes Unlimited season last year.

De La Cruz went to the top of the leaderboard with two weeks remaining in the season and stayed there. The 34-year-old was the league leader in kills (233) and service aces (18).

Former Stanford standout Morgan Hentz won the top defensive award after recording a league-high 229 digs. Athletes Unlimited is planning a third season in 2023.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up