Bayern, Dortmund lose; relegation keeps Bundesliga exciting

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund lost in the Bundesliga on Saturday. But the real drama was elsewhere.

Hertha Berlin thought it had survival secured until it conceded in injury time to draw at Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 while Stuttgart also scored late to keep the relegation scrap going into the final two games.

Hertha substitutes Luca Wollschläger and Maximilian Mittelstädt should have scored their team’s second goal to secure the win when they had only the goalkeeper to beat in the 88th minute, and Hertha was to rue their gaping miss when Joakim Nilsson equalized for Bielefeld.

Chris Führich scored in the 89th for Stuttgart to draw against visiting Wolfsburg 1-1.

Former Hertha defender John Brooks struck a blow for his old team when he scored in the 13th for Wolfsburg.

But the late goals mean Hertha, Stuttgart and Bielefeld can all still be relegated, while Augsburg is also not yet safe after losing at home to Cologne 4-1.

Bielefeld remained second last on 27 points, Stuttgart was in the relegation playoff spot with 29, Hertha was on 33 and Augsburg 35 with two rounds remaining.

Bayern, which clinched the league title last weekend, lost 3-1 in Mainz, where the home team also struck the goal-frame four times in a dominant performance.

Erling Haaland scored a hat trick for Dortmund, but it wasn’t enough as Bochum came from behind to win 4-3 and secure its survival. That game featured three penalties – all awarded for handball infringements.

Freiburg played at Hoffenheim late.

