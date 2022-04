2022 WNBA Draft Selections

NEW YORK (AP) — Selections from the 2022 WNBA draft held Monday with team, player, and college: First Round 1.…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Selections from the 2022 WNBA draft held Monday with team, player, and college:

First Round

1. Atlanta, Rhyne Howard, Kentucky.

2. Indiana, NaLyssa Smith, Baylor.

3. Washington, Shakira Austin, Mississippi.

4. Indiana, Emily Engstler, Louisville.

5. New York, Nyara Sabally, Oregon.

6. Indiana, Lexie Hull, Stanford.

7. Dallas, Veronica Burton, Northwestern.

8. Las Vegas, Mya Hollingshed, Colorado.

9. Los Angeles, Rae Burrell, Tennessee.

10. Indiana, Queen Egbo, Baylor.

11. Las Vegas, Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast.

12. Connecticut, Nia Clouden, Michigan St.<

more<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.