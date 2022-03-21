USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 1:24 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Vanderbilt (6) 17-2 710 3
2. Mississippi (9) 15-4 706 1
3. Texas (3) 17-5 705 2
4. Arkansas (5) 16-3 701 4
5. Tennessee (8) 19-1 698 5
6. Oregon State 14-4 549 6
7. Florida 15-5 489 9
8. Virginia 19-1 477 17
9. Arizona 15-4 444 16
10. Florida State 13-6 439 12
11. Texas Tech 17-4 414 13
12. North Carolina 17-3 398 17
13. Oklahoma State 14-6 390 15
14. Georgia 16-4 358 20
15. Notre Dame 12-4 353 7
16. Georgia Tech 15-5 340 10
17. Liberty 14-4 288 14
18. LSU 15-5 278 8
19. TCU 14-5 240 21
20. Maryland 16-3 187 22
21. Texas State 18-3 170 23
22. Louisville 16-4 159 NR
23. Clemson 15-4 132 19
24. Stanford 9-7 131 11
25. Gonzaga 14-4 103 25¤

Dropped out: No. 24 Mississippi State (12-9).

Others receiving votes: Wake Forest (16-4) 59; Purdue (18-1) 35; Oregon (13-6) 29; Old Dominion (16-2) 26; Connecticut (14-3) 21; Mississippi State (12-9) 12; Miami (Fla.) (13-6) 11; Dallas Baptist (12-7) 9; Texas A&M (12-7) 8; Mercer (16-4) 3; Southern Mississippi (13-7) 2; UC Irvine (13-6) 1.

