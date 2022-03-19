RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Home » Sports » NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck…

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Fr8 208 Results

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 5:04 PM

Saturday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (19) Corey Heim, Toyota, 135 laps, 40 points.

2. (15) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 135, 35.

3. (4) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 135, 43.

4. (1) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 135, 45.

5. (25) Zane Smith, Ford, 135, 32.

6. (2) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 135, 41.

7. (11) Ryan Preece, Ford, 135, 0.

8. (9) Tanner Gray, Ford, 135, 37.

9. (18) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 135, 36.

10. (7) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 135, 27.

11. (10) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 135, 33.

12. (8) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 135, 34.

13. (22) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 135, 24.

14. (20) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 135, 23.

15. (34) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 135, 22.

16. (16) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 135, 35.

17. (29) Chris Hacker, Toyota, 135, 20.

18. (33) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 135, 19.

19. (31) Matt Jaskol, Toyota, 135, 18.

20. (30) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 134, 17.

21. (21) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 134, 16.

22. (23) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 134, 15.

23. (36) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 133, 0.

24. (12) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 133, 25.

25. (3) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 133, 23.

26. (26) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 133, 11.

27. (5) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 132, 12.

28. (35) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 130, 0.

29. (32) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 126, 8.

30. (6) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 123, 7.

31. (17) Tate Fogleman, Toyota, accident, 91, 6.

32. (28) Thad Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 79, 5.

33. (24) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, accident, 75, 4.

34. (13) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, accident, 68, 7.

35. (14) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 52, 0.

36. (27) Hailie Deegan, Ford, accident, 24, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

