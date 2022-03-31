List of World Cup seedings for the tournament in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup seedings for this year’s tournament in Qatar (FIFA rankings in parentheses): Pot 1: Qatar…

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup seedings for this year’s tournament in Qatar (FIFA rankings in parentheses):

Pot 1: Qatar (51), Brazil (1), Belgium (2), France (3), Argentina (4), England (5), Spain (7), Portugal (8).

Pot 2: Mexico (9), Netherlands (10), Denmark (11), Germany (12), Uruguay (13), Switzerland (14), United States (15), Croatia (16).

Pot 3: Senegal (20), Iran (21), Japan (23), Morocco (24), Serbia (25), Poland (26), South Korea (29), Tunisia (35).

Pot 4: Cameroon (37), Canada (38), Ecuador (46), Saudi Arabia (49), Ghana (60), European playoff winner (Wales or Scotland or Ukraine), Intercontinental playoff winner (Peru or Australia or United Arab Emirates), Intercontinental playoff winner (Costa Rica or New Zealand).

