Largest Baseball Contracts of 2021-22 Offseason

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $100 million or more agreed to since the 2021 World Series. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Total Corey Seager, Tex 2022-31 $325 million Wander Franco, Tam 2022-33 $182 million Marcus Semien, Tex 2022-26 $175 million Matt Olson, Atl 2022-29 $168 million Javier Báez, Det 2022-27 $140 million José Berríos, Tor 2022-28 $131 million Max Scherzer, NYM 2022-24 $130 million Robbie Ray, Sea 2022-26 $115 million Kevin Gausman, Tor 2022-26 $110 million Byron Buxton, Minn 2022-28 $100 million

