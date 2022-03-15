RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Largest Baseball Contracts of 2021-22 Offseason

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 3:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $100 million or more agreed to since the 2021 World Series. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Total
Corey Seager, Tex 2022-31 $325 million
Wander Franco, Tam 2022-33 $182 million
Marcus Semien, Tex 2022-26 $175 million
Matt Olson, Atl 2022-29 $168 million
Javier Báez, Det 2022-27 $140 million
José Berríos, Tor 2022-28 $131 million
Max Scherzer, NYM 2022-24 $130 million
Robbie Ray, Sea 2022-26 $115 million
Kevin Gausman, Tor 2022-26 $110 million
Byron Buxton, Minn 2022-28 $100 million

