All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|58
|36
|14
|6
|2
|80
|216
|168
|Newfoundland
|55
|35
|17
|3
|0
|73
|217
|156
|Worcester
|58
|27
|25
|4
|2
|60
|201
|202
|Trois-Rivieres
|54
|25
|25
|3
|1
|54
|183
|196
|Maine
|58
|26
|26
|4
|2
|58
|175
|194
|Adirondack
|59
|25
|32
|2
|0
|52
|178
|224
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|61
|38
|19
|3
|1
|80
|190
|157
|Florida
|61
|34
|17
|6
|4
|78
|205
|161
|Jacksonville
|59
|34
|20
|3
|2
|73
|170
|145
|Orlando
|61
|30
|27
|4
|0
|64
|166
|191
|Greenville
|59
|27
|25
|4
|3
|61
|166
|162
|Norfolk
|59
|20
|34
|2
|3
|45
|153
|221
|South Carolina
|61
|20
|35
|6
|0
|46
|144
|201
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|59
|40
|16
|1
|2
|83
|220
|164
|Fort Wayne
|59
|32
|20
|6
|1
|71
|219
|185
|Cincinnati
|61
|32
|26
|3
|0
|67
|212
|199
|Wheeling
|59
|31
|26
|2
|0
|64
|205
|205
|Kalamazoo
|59
|31
|28
|0
|0
|62
|188
|208
|Iowa
|60
|26
|26
|7
|1
|60
|193
|216
|Indy
|59
|26
|28
|2
|3
|57
|184
|191
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|62
|36
|23
|2
|1
|75
|205
|199
|Rapid City
|60
|31
|21
|4
|4
|70
|198
|190
|Idaho
|62
|32
|27
|2
|1
|67
|187
|163
|Allen
|58
|27
|24
|6
|1
|61
|193
|199
|Tulsa
|62
|30
|27
|3
|2
|65
|184
|194
|Kansas City
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|190
|218
|Wichita
|61
|24
|29
|8
|0
|56
|177
|210
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando 4, Florida 3
Friday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Reading, 4 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, 2 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Allen at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.