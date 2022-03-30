RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Doctor dies working for FIFA at World Cup playoff in Nigeria

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 1:27 PM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A doctor died because of a heart issue while working at a World Cup qualifying game in Nigeria, FIFA said Wednesday.

Joseph Kabungo was the official FIFA doctor overseeing doping controls of players at the Nigeria-Ghana playoff game in Abuja on Tuesday.

Kabungo became ill soon after the game, which was marred by violent disorder at the final whistle.

Nigeria fans invaded the field after their team’s elimination and police used tear gas but the trouble was not directly linked to the Zambian doctor’s death.

“It is with extreme sadness that FIFA has learnt of the passing of Dr. Joseph Kabungo from sudden cardiac death,” soccer’s governing body said in a statement.

