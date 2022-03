BNP Paribas Open Results

Friday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,584,055 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

Friday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,584,055

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Juncheng Shang, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Benoit Paire, France, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

John Millman, Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Sorana Cirstea (26), Romania, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Simona Halep (24), Romania, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Tamara Zidansek (19), Slovenia, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Iga Swiatek (3), Poland, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 5-7, 6-0, 6-1.

Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, def. Karolina Pliskova (7), Czech Republic, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-4, 6-3.

Emma Raducanu (11), Britain, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Liudmila Samsonova (28), Russia, def. Ann Li, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Alison Riske, United States, def. Garbine Muguruza (8), Spain, 0-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Alize Cornet (33), France, 6-4, 0-6, 6-2.

Daria Kasatkina (23), Russia, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Elina Svitolina (12), Ukraine, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Belinda Bencic (22), Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Roberto Bautista Agut and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 10-5.

Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, and Karen Khachanov, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

John Isner and Jack Sock, United States, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-7.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (7), Britain, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-1, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, 7-5, 1-6, 10-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (8), United States, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-1, 4-6, 10-7.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, and Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 10-2.

Monica Niculescu and Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Dayana Yastremska and Ivanna Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-1.

Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 4-6, 6-0, 10-7.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, and Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

