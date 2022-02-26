Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Class 4A North= First Round= Farmington 68, Ozark 27 Prairie Grove 39, Morrilton 36 Class 4A South=…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A North=

First Round=

Farmington 68, Ozark 27

Prairie Grove 39, Morrilton 36

Class 4A South=

Semifinal=

Bauxite 63, Magnolia 43

Class 1A Region 3=

First Round=

Mount Vernon Enola 62, Bradford 22

Class 1A Region 4=

Third Place=

Emerson 47, Dermott 40

Class 3A Region 1=

First Round=

Bergman 59, Cedarville 14

Booneville 52, Greenland 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

