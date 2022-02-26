Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A North=
First Round=
Farmington 68, Ozark 27
Prairie Grove 39, Morrilton 36
Class 4A South=
Semifinal=
Bauxite 63, Magnolia 43
Class 1A Region 3=
First Round=
Mount Vernon Enola 62, Bradford 22
Class 1A Region 4=
Third Place=
Emerson 47, Dermott 40
Class 3A Region 1=
First Round=
Bergman 59, Cedarville 14
Booneville 52, Greenland 21
