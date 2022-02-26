CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 3:54 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A North=

First Round=

Farmington 68, Ozark 27

Prairie Grove 39, Morrilton 36

Class 4A South=

Semifinal=

Bauxite 63, Magnolia 43

Class 1A Region 3=

First Round=

Mount Vernon Enola 62, Bradford 22

Class 1A Region 4=

Third Place=

Emerson 47, Dermott 40

Class 3A Region 1=

First Round=

Bergman 59, Cedarville 14

Booneville 52, Greenland 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

