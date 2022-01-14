Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Aberdeen Christian 61, Wakpala 39 Akron-Westfield, Iowa 67, Alcester-Hudson 33 Arlington 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 33 Avon 48,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 61, Wakpala 39

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 67, Alcester-Hudson 33

Arlington 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 33

Avon 48, Scotland 37

Beresford 58, Tri-Valley 57

Bison 48, McIntosh 12

Britton-Hecla 33, Deuel 30

Brookings 50, Aberdeen Central 40

Burke 62, Colome 22

Castlewood 55, Great Plains Lutheran 35

Centerville 53, Irene-Wakonda 52

Chester 68, Baltic 66, OT

Corsica/Stickney 53, Winner 40

DeSmet 50, Lake Preston 15

Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32

Deubrook 58, Estelline/Hendricks 32

Flasher, N.D. 61, Lemmon 50

Hamlin 65, Milbank 33

Hanson 61, Parker 22

Harding County 49, Sundance, Wyo. 17

Kimball/White Lake 54, Gregory 50

Leola/Frederick 50, Iroquois/Doland 41

Mobridge-Pollock 68, Crow Creek 59

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Platte-Geddes 33

Northwestern 49, Ipswich 35

Rapid City Central 55, Sturgis Brown 39

Sioux Falls Christian 55, Tea Area 48

Sioux Falls Lincoln 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35

Sioux Falls Washington 65, Sioux Falls Jefferson 38

Sioux Valley 50, McCook Central/Montrose 33

Sully Buttes 41, Miller 23

Tri-State, N.D. 69, Waubay/Summit 31

Vermillion 53, Lennox 34

Viborg-Hurley 50, Gayville-Volin 25

Wagner 69, Parkston 41

Watertown 55, Yankton 52, OT

Webster 51, Clark/Willow Lake 44

West Central 61, Crofton, Neb. 59

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 55, Wilmot 34

