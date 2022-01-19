All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 30 23 5 1 1 50 105 62…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 30 23 5 1 1 50 105 62 Knoxville 28 22 3 1 2 47 108 61 Quad City 28 17 5 2 4 40 99 74 Peoria 25 16 5 1 3 36 92 59 Fayetteville 27 17 9 1 0 35 85 66 Roanoke 25 14 6 2 3 34 74 59 Pensacola 28 14 10 3 1 32 87 83 Evansville 28 13 15 0 0 26 68 77 Birmingham 29 6 19 4 0 16 66 112 Macon 28 5 21 1 1 12 56 118 Vermilion County 24 3 19 2 0 8 40 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

