All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|30
|23
|5
|1
|1
|50
|105
|62
|Knoxville
|28
|22
|3
|1
|2
|47
|108
|61
|Quad City
|28
|17
|5
|2
|4
|40
|99
|74
|Peoria
|25
|16
|5
|1
|3
|36
|92
|59
|Fayetteville
|27
|17
|9
|1
|0
|35
|85
|66
|Roanoke
|25
|14
|6
|2
|3
|34
|74
|59
|Pensacola
|28
|14
|10
|3
|1
|32
|87
|83
|Evansville
|28
|13
|15
|0
|0
|26
|68
|77
|Birmingham
|29
|6
|19
|4
|0
|16
|66
|112
|Macon
|28
|5
|21
|1
|1
|12
|56
|118
|Vermilion County
|24
|3
|19
|2
|0
|8
|40
|109
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.