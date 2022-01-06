ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 23 19 3 1 0 41 87 50
Knoxville 23 18 3 0 2 38 90 49
Quad City 24 16 3 2 3 37 86 56
Fayetteville 23 15 7 1 0 31 72 55
Peoria 20 12 4 1 3 28 68 48
Roanoke 21 11 5 2 3 28 63 50
Pensacola 24 12 8 3 1 28 72 67
Evansville 23 12 11 0 0 24 60 62
Birmingham 24 3 17 4 0 10 49 94
Vermilion County 20 3 15 2 0 8 35 90
Macon 23 3 19 0 1 7 37 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

