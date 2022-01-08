Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Addison 57, Lynn 30 Brookstone, Ga. 52, Beauregard 18 East Lawrence 53, Athens Bible 44 Florence 58,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 57, Lynn 30

Brookstone, Ga. 52, Beauregard 18

East Lawrence 53, Athens Bible 44

Florence 58, Russellville 52

Hamilton 60, Fayette County 25

Hartselle 73, Cullman 57

Hueytown 57, Minor 43

LeFlore 41, Satsuma 29

Luverne 50, Brantley 26

Southland, Ga. 42, Glenwood 35

Sparkman 71, McEachern, Ga. 56

Springville 60, Moody 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

