CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Home » Sports » LPGA Tour Schedule

LPGA Tour Schedule

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 3:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jan. 20-23 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Danielle Kang)

Jan. 27-30 _ Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Boca Raton, Fla.

Feb. 3-5 _ LPGA Drive On Championship, Lufkin, Texas

March 3-6 _ HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa Island, Singapore

March 10-13 _ Honda LPGA Thailand, Chon Buri, Thailand

March 24-27 _ JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol, Carlsbad, Calif.

March 31-April 3 _ The Chevron Championship, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

April 13-16 _ LOTTE Championship , TBD

April 21-24 _ JTBC LA Open, Los Angeles

April 28-May 1 _ JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes, Palos Verdes, Calif.

May 12-15 _ Cognizant Founders Cup, TBD

May 25-29 _ Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Hosted by Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

June 2-5 _ US Women’s Open, Souther Pines, N.C.

June 10-12 _ ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer, Galloway, N.J.

June 16-19 _ Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.

June 23-26 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Bethesda, Md.

July 13-16 _ Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.

July 21-24 _ Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

July 28-31 _ Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Troon, United Kingdom

Aug. 4-7 _ AIG Women’s Open, Gullane, United Kingdom

Aug. 11-14 _ ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ballymena, United Kingdom

Aug. 25-28 _ CP Women’s Open, Ottawa, Ontario

Sept. 1-4 _ Dana Open presented by Marathon, Sylvania, Ohio

Sept. 8-11 _ Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Cincinnati

Sept. 15-18 _ Portland Classic, TBD

Sept. 23-25 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G, Rogers, Ark.

Sept. 29-Oct. 2 _ Volunteers of America Classic, The Colony, Texas

Oct. 6-9 _ LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, Somis, Calif.

Oct. 13-16 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai

Oct. 20-23 _ BMW Ladies Championship , TBD

Oct. 27-30 _ Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Taipei, Taiwan

Nov. 3-6 _ TOTO Japan Classic, Otsu, Japan

Nov. 10-13 _ Pelican Women’s Championship, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 17-20 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up