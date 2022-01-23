CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 2:00 AM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beach 64, Killdeer 37

Central Cass 75, Hillsboro/Central Valley 12

Century 65, Bismarck 57

Des Lacs-Burlington 52, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 37

Fargo Davies 71, Moorhead, Minn. 43

Fargo South 57, Grand Forks Central 55, OT

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 76, Harvey-Wells County 26

Grafton 73, Cavalier 23

Grand Forks Red River 60, Fargo North 41

Kenmare 58, Powers Lake 38

Legacy 70, St. Mary’s 52

Linton/HMB 56, Kidder County 41

May Port CG 57, Larimore 24

Midway-Minto 59, North Border 47

Minot 88, Mandan 66

North Star 48, Rolette-Wolford 41

Our Redeemer’s 46, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 45

Park River-Fordville/Lankin 44, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 27

Parshall 67, Ray 34

Shiloh 73, Solen 24

Surrey 42, South Prairie-Max Co-op 37

TGU 48, Drake/Anamoose 41

Trenton 52, Lewis and Clark North Shore 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Devils Lake vs. Valley City, ppd.

Dunseith vs. Westhope, ccd.

Glenburn vs. Bishop Ryan, ppd.

Griggs/Midkota vs. Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

