GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beach 64, Killdeer 37
Central Cass 75, Hillsboro/Central Valley 12
Century 65, Bismarck 57
Des Lacs-Burlington 52, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 37
Fargo Davies 71, Moorhead, Minn. 43
Fargo South 57, Grand Forks Central 55, OT
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 76, Harvey-Wells County 26
Grafton 73, Cavalier 23
Grand Forks Red River 60, Fargo North 41
Kenmare 58, Powers Lake 38
Legacy 70, St. Mary’s 52
Linton/HMB 56, Kidder County 41
May Port CG 57, Larimore 24
Midway-Minto 59, North Border 47
Minot 88, Mandan 66
North Star 48, Rolette-Wolford 41
Our Redeemer’s 46, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 45
Park River-Fordville/Lankin 44, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 27
Parshall 67, Ray 34
Shiloh 73, Solen 24
Surrey 42, South Prairie-Max Co-op 37
TGU 48, Drake/Anamoose 41
Trenton 52, Lewis and Clark North Shore 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Devils Lake vs. Valley City, ppd.
Dunseith vs. Westhope, ccd.
Glenburn vs. Bishop Ryan, ppd.
Griggs/Midkota vs. Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.