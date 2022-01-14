BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Akr. Buchtel 81, Akr. Ellet 44 Akr. Coventry 69, Akr. Springfield 55 Akr. East 85, Akr. Firestone…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 81, Akr. Ellet 44

Akr. Coventry 69, Akr. Springfield 55

Akr. East 85, Akr. Firestone 54

Alliance 57, Beloit W. Branch 46

Amherst Steele 88, Avon 67

Andrews Osborne Academy 72, Elyria Open Door 53

Archbold 68, Bryan 26

Arlington 83, N. Baltimore 56

Ashland 66, Lexington 48

Ashland Crestview 73, Plymouth 39

Ashtabula Edgewood 65, Beachwood 60

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51, Sandusky St. Mary 47

Bellaire 62, Rayland Buckeye 59

Bellevue 50, Sandusky Perkins 37

Berlin Hiland 60, Sugarcreek Garaway 54, OT

Bishop Ready 44, Bishop Hartley 39

Bishop Watterson 46, Cols. DeSales 41

Bloomdale Elmwood 74, Millbury Lake 50

Bluffton 61, Leipsic 49

Botkins 52, Anna 38

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63, N. Royalton 44

Brooklyn 69, Burton Berkshire 58

Brunswick 72, Medina 71

Byesville Meadowbrook 73, Zanesville Maysville 70, OT

Carey 65, Attica Seneca E. 45

Casstown Miami E. 56, Day. Northridge 46

Castalia Margaretta 69, Willard 60

Cedarville 62, Milford Center Fairbanks 55

Celina 44, Elida 41

Centerville 79, Springfield 40

Chagrin Falls 51, Painesville Harvey 36

Chillicothe Unioto 66, Chillicothe Huntington 40

Cin. Elder 50, Cin. La Salle 43

Cin. Hughes 64, Cin. Aiken 53

Cin. Indian Hill 44, Reading 34

Cin. Madeira 54, Cin. Wyoming 45

Cin. Sycamore 58, Cin. Oak Hills 34

Clyde 53, Norwalk 50

Cols. Beechcroft 71, Cols. Centennial 53

Cols. Briggs 69, West 33

Cols. Linden-McKinley 61, Cols. Mifflin 41

Cols. Upper Arlington 51, Hilliard Davidson 44

Cols. Walnut Ridge 77, Cols. Africentric 60

Cols. Whetstone 56, East 50

Columbia Station Columbia 69, Lorain Clearview 42

Columbus Grove 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 45

Continental 52, Ft. Jennings 43

Convoy Crestview 67, Harrod Allen E. 58

Copley 59, Medina Highland 41

Crown City S. Gallia 59, Belpre 48

Danville 54, Cardington-Lincoln 43

Defiance 63, Kenton 38

Defiance Ayersville 51, Defiance Tinora 50

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52, Thomas Worthington 42

Delphos Jefferson 54, Ada 33

Dover 70, Marietta 51

Doylestown Chippewa 77, West Salem Northwestern 42

Dublin Jerome 61, Hilliard Darby 47

Eaton 54, Carlisle 43

Edon 42, Stryker 31

Elyria Cath. 61, Bay Village Bay 56

Fairfield 44, W. Chester Lakota W. 42, OT

Fayetteville-Perry 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 65

Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Arcadia 27

Franklin 79, Monroe 33

Fredericktown 53, Cols. KIPP 39

Ft. Loramie 45, Jackson Center 21

Gahanna Lincoln 53, Pickerington N. 42

Garfield Hts. Trinity 60, Kirtland 58

Garrettsville Garfield 57, Brookfield 38

Gates Mills Gilmour 62, Cle. Cent. Cath. 49

Genoa Christian 48, Shekinah Christian 37

Georgetown 72, Blanchester 50

Girard 53, Struthers 50

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 44

Gorham Fayette 58, W. Unity Hilltop 45

Grafton Midview 51, Elyria 46

Granville 51, Newark Licking Valley 49

Green 82, Hunting Valley University 45

Greenfield McClain 61, Washington C.H. 53

Grove City 73, Galloway Westland 52

Groveport-Madison 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40

Hartville Lake Center Christian 67, Warren JFK 65

Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Antwerp 50

Heath 65, Hebron Lakewood 27

Hilliard Bradley 51, Dublin Coffman 38

Holgate 47, Montpelier 32

Howard E. Knox 40, Galion Northmor 33

Huber Hts. Wayne 51, Miamisburg 44

Huron 61, Milan Edison 48

Independence 58, Mantua Crestwood 35

Ironton St. Joseph 63, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23

Jackson 59, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 46

Johnstown 54, Utica 51

Kent Roosevelt 51, Cuyahoga Falls 43

Kettering Alter 80, Hamilton Badin 40

LaGrange Keystone 62, Wellington 41

Lakewood St. Edward 71, Philadelphia MC&S, Pa. 42

Leavittsburg LaBrae 85, Columbiana Crestview 68

Leesburg Fairfield 62, Manchester 27

Lewis Center Olentangy 62, Marysville 45

Lewistown Indian Lake 54, St. Paris Graham 49

Lima Sr. 51, Findlay 48

Lisbon Beaver 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 71, OT

London 54, New Carlisle Tecumseh 52

Louisville Aquinas 46, Mogadore 44

Lucas 52, Crestline 46

Lucasville Valley 59, McDermott Scioto NW 57

Maple Hts. 63, E. Cle. Shaw 51

Maria Stein Marion Local 43, Ft. Recovery 35

Marion Elgin 75, Dola Hardin Northern 37

Marion Harding 71, Marion Pleasant 46

Martins Ferry 53, Cambridge 40

Massillon 63, Can. Cent. Cath. 53

Massillon Jackson 58, N. Can. Hoover 56

Massillon Tuslaw 61, Wooster Triway 57

Mayfield 90, Chardon 80

McComb 55, Cory-Rawson 51

McConnelsville Morgan 51, New Concord John Glenn 47

Medina Buckeye 71, Parma 37

Metamora Evergreen 63, Delta 28

Milton-Union 55, Sidney Lehman 41

Minford 78, Oak Hill 56

Mt. Orab Western Brown 65, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 55

Mt. Vernon 56, Millersburg W. Holmes 54

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 72, Waynesfield-Goshen 56

N. Lewisburg Triad 57, London Madison Plains 55

N. Ridgeville 61, Avon Lake 51

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 64, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 49

New Albany 45, Westerville Cent. 42

New Bremen 71, Coldwater 45

New Hope Christian 58, Beaver Eastern 57, OT

New Madison Tri-Village 55, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 28

New Philadelphia 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 40

Newark 51, Lancaster 29

Norton 44, Peninsula Woodridge 43

Oak Harbor 58, Port Clinton 45

Old Fort 57, New Riegel 41

Olmsted Falls 58, Berea-Midpark 52

Orange 60, Ashtabula Lakeside 34

Orwell Grand Valley 52, Cuyahoga Hts. 31

Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Lima Bath 44

Ottoville 65, Miller City 44

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Vanlue 45

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 80, Parma Hts. Holy Name 56

Perry 49, Gates Mills Hawken 35

Pickerington Cent. 44, Reynoldsburg 40

Piketon 63, Williamsport Westfall 55

Plain City Jonathan Alder 60, Spring. Kenton Ridge 32

Poland Seminary 66, Jefferson Area 58

Portersville Christian, Pa. 56, Lima Temple Christian 41

Powell Olentangy Liberty 53, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 48

Proctorville Fairland 85, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 59

RULH 60, Peebles 49

Ravenna SE 70, Rootstown 51

Richmond Hts. 90, Geneva 53

Richwood N. Union 55, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 30

Rockford Parkway 46, Delphos St. John’s 42

Rocky River Lutheran W. 74, Wickliffe 27

Rossford 73, Genoa Area 45

Russia 74, Houston 34

S. Charleston SE 19, Mechanicsburg 15

Salem 52, Minerva 49

Sandusky 68, Vermilion 52

Sardinia Eastern Brown 79, W. Union 27

Sheffield Brookside 67, Oberlin Firelands 53

Shelby 78, Ontario 50

Sherwood Fairview 47, Edgerton 32

Smithville 62, Apple Creek Waynedale 53

Solon 70, Mentor 60

Southington Chalker 70, Kinsman Badger 56

Sparta Highland 61, Bellville Clear Fork 53

Spencerville 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 49

Spring. Shawnee 69, Bellefontaine 28

Steubenville 62, E. Liverpool 59

Strasburg-Franklin 53, E. Can. 43

Streetsboro 57, Ravenna 40

Swanton 46, Hamler Patrick Henry 43

Sycamore Mohawk 50, Bucyrus 35

Sylvania Northview 73, Perrysburg 66

Tallmadge 76, Barberton 51

Tiffin Calvert 67, Lakeside Danbury 36

Tol. Cent. Cath. 61, Oregon Clay 38

Trenton Edgewood 60, Harrison 49

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 56, Lore City Buckeye Trail 52

Twinsburg 70, Wadsworth 66

Upper Sandusky 68, Bucyrus Wynford 49

Urbana 70, Spring. NW 21

Van Buren 66, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 39

Versailles 55, St. Henry 48

Wapakoneta 67, Lima Shawnee 50

Warren Howland 55, Austintown Fitch 48

Warsaw River View 72, Crooksville 23

Waterford 60, New Matamoras Frontier 45

Wauseon 45, Liberty Center 31

Waverly 54, Wheelersburg 46

Westerville N. 69, Dublin Scioto 33

Westerville S. 54, Worthington Kilbourne 49

Westlake 77, Fairview 76

Willoughby S. 51, Eastlake North 44

Wooster 65, Mansfield Sr. 48

Youngs. Liberty 78, Warren Champion 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Colerain vs. Hamilton, ppd.

Cin. Princeton vs. Mason, ppd.

Cov. Latin, Ky. vs. Royalmont Academy, ccd.

Lima Perry vs. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, ppd.

Middletown vs. Liberty Twp. Lakota E., ppd.

St. Clairsville vs. Belmont Union Local, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.