Everton spending again as Patterson arrives from Rangers

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 11:54 AM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Given barely any money to spend in the offseason, Everton manager Rafa Benitez has been presented with two signings in four days at the start of the January transfer window at a combined cost of a reported $37 million.

Everton announced the arrival of Scotland right back Nathan Patterson from Rangers on Tuesday.

Patterson further strengthens a defense that was bolstered by the signing of Ukraine left back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv on Saturday.

Everton is in 15th place in the Premier League, struggling in Benitez’s first season in charge since his controversial hiring by the club following his previous links with crosstown rival Liverpool.

After a lavish outlay of about $750 million on players since Farhad Moshiri became the club’s majority shareholder in 2016, Everton reined in its spending in the offseason.

Four players came in at a total cost of barely $2 million and Benitez’s weakened squad has been hit by injuries and more recently COVID-19 issues.

