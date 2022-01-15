CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 26 14 7 4 1 33 83 80
Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57
Maine 30 13 13 3 1 30 97 107
Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78
Adirondack 27 13 12 2 0 28 80 88
Worcester 27 10 15 1 1 22 83 103

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 34 19 9 3 3 44 117 84
Jacksonville 32 20 9 2 1 43 98 75
Orlando 32 18 13 1 0 37 96 102
Atlanta 34 17 14 2 1 37 88 94
South Carolina 33 12 18 3 0 27 78 108
Greenville 31 10 15 3 3 26 81 98
Norfolk 32 12 18 1 1 26 83 117

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 31 21 8 0 2 44 116 81
Cincinnati 33 20 12 1 0 41 120 100
Kalamazoo 31 19 12 0 0 38 111 105
Fort Wayne 33 17 12 4 0 38 104 96
Wheeling 31 16 14 1 0 33 109 107
Indy 32 14 14 2 2 32 113 110
Iowa 34 11 17 5 1 28 94 130

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 35 21 12 1 1 44 118 104
Idaho 33 19 13 0 1 39 99 74
Rapid City 36 17 14 3 2 39 111 114
Tulsa 31 17 13 0 1 35 95 92
Kansas City 34 17 16 1 0 35 104 109
Allen 29 13 11 4 1 31 94 111
Wichita 35 12 19 4 0 28 96 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 2

Orlando 6, Wheeling 2

Florida 3, Greenville 1

Reading 6, Worcester 3

South Carolina 6, Norfolk 4

Atlanta 2, Jacksonville 1

Indy 4, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 5, Iowa 4

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Tulsa 2, Allen 1

Utah 4, Idaho 1

Maine at Newfoundland, ppd

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 2, Norfolk 1

Indy 4, Iowa 3

Kalamazoo 5, Cincinnati 3

Wheeling 4, Orlando 1

Greenville 3, Florida 1

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 3, Allen 2

Rapid City 5, Wichita 3

Idaho 6, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Orlando, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

