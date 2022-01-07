CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57
Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78
Adirondack 23 12 9 2 0 26 70 73
Maine 26 11 11 3 1 26 86 95
Reading 22 10 7 4 1 25 62 71
Worcester 23 9 13 0 1 19 72 86

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 31 20 9 1 1 42 97 73
Florida 30 16 8 3 3 38 100 75
Orlando 29 16 12 1 0 33 87 95
Atlanta 29 13 13 2 1 29 75 83
Norfolk 30 12 16 1 1 26 78 109
Greenville 26 9 12 3 2 23 71 84
South Carolina 28 10 15 3 0 23 64 88

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 26 18 6 0 2 38 103 67
Fort Wayne 27 16 8 3 0 35 86 75
Cincinnati 29 17 11 1 0 35 103 86
Wheeling 26 15 10 1 0 31 99 85
Kalamazoo 25 15 10 0 0 30 86 86
Indy 28 10 14 2 2 24 95 102
Iowa 29 9 16 3 1 22 72 114

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 31 20 10 1 0 41 108 87
Idaho 29 16 12 0 1 33 82 64
Rapid City 30 13 13 2 2 30 92 93
Tulsa 26 14 11 0 1 29 81 76
Allen 24 12 9 3 0 27 82 95
Kansas City 28 13 14 1 0 27 84 96
Wichita 29 10 15 4 0 24 84 97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, ppd

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

