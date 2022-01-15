BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Copa del Rey derby match between Real Betis and Sevilla was suspended after an object…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Copa del Rey derby match between Real Betis and Sevilla was suspended after an object hurled from the stands hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán in the head on Saturday.

The oblong-shaped object similar to a bar impacted Jordán while Betis was celebrating Nabil Fekir’s 39th-minute equalizer that canceled out Papu Gómez’s opener at Benito Villamarín Stadium.

Jordán went down immediately, holding his head. He was quickly back on his feet but was helped to walk off the pitch just before the teams were ordered by the referee Ricardo de Burgos to follow.

After a wait of over 20 minutes, the game was officially suspended by the Spanish soccer federation. The federation said “it condemns all acts of violence on the playing field.”

While that decision was being made, police officers were seen in the area of the stands where the object apparently came from.

No date to continue the match was immediately announced.

The Seville derby is notorious for being Spain’s most heated crosstown rivalry. In 2007, Sevilla coach Juande Ramos was knocked unconscious when he was hit the head by a bottle thrown by a Betis fan.

Fekir set the tone just seconds after kickoff when he stomped on the foot of Gómez, earning the Betis forward a booking.

But the incident that hurt Jordán tarnished a vibrant contest. Betis dominated the opening phase, only for Gómez to drill in a shot from the edge of the area to give the visitors the lead in the 35th.

Fekir responded with an incredible goal directly from a corner kick, bending a powerful strike from the corner flag over the head of goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor, who got on the ball but could not keep it out.

ELSEWHERE

In other round-of-16 games, Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano, and Cádiz all advanced.

Japan forward Takefusa Kubo scored from a free kick to help Mallorca beat Espanyol 2-1.

Luca Zidane, son of Zinedine Zidane, saved a penalty to ensure Rayo Vallecano won at Girona 2-1.

Cádiz also moved on after getting past second-tier side Sporting Gijón in a penalty shootout following a scoreless match.

