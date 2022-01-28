CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Australian Open Results

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 6:20 AM

Friday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD33,784,200

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Rafael Nadal (6), Spain, def. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Mixed Doubles

Championship

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Kristina Mladenovic (5), France, def. Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

