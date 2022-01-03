Arkanas Prep Poll

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
The Associated Press

January 3, 2022, 6:41 PM

Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 1. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:

OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. North Little Rock (14) 11-3 149 1
2. Jonesboro (1) 9-3 121 2
3. LR Parkview 9-2 82 3
4. Bentonville West 9-1 80 5
5. Farmington 15-1 77 4
(tie) Magnolia 9-0 77 7
7. Bentonville 9-3 57 9
8. Springdale Har-Ber 10-2 47 6
9. Maumelle 10-2 35 10
10. LR Central 7-5 27 8

Others receiving votes: Conway 14, Marion 14, Arkadelphia 10, Blytheville 9, Springdale 5, Morrilton 5, FS Northside 4, Lavaca 4, Nettleton 3, Wonderview 3, County Line 2.

Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Little Rock (15) 11-3 75 1
2. Bentonville West 9-1 51 2
3. Springdale Har-Ber 10-2 33 3
4. Bentonville 9-3 28 5
5. LR Central 7-5 20 4

Others receiving votes: Conway 9, Fayetteville 3, FS Northside 3, Springdale 3.

Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Jonesboro (12) 9-3 69 1
2. LR Parkview (2) 9-2 58 2
3. Maumelle (1) 10-2 42 3
4. Nettleton 12-3 23 4
5. Marion 8-2 18

Others receiving votes: LR Christian 6, West Memphis 5, Sylvan Hills 2, Sheridan 1, Lake Hamilton 1.

Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Farmington (8) 15-1 68 1
2, Magnolia (6) 9-0 58 2
3, Blytheville (1) 12-3 44 4
4, Arkadelphia 11-1 33 3
5, Fountain Lake 14-1 11

Morrilton 6, Forrest City 2, Stuttgart 2, Subiaco 1.

Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dumas (13) 12-1 69 1
2. Walnut Ridge (1) 9-1 47 2
3. Osceola 7-2 37 4
4. Mayflower 11-4 31 3
5. Bergman (1) 19-4 22 5

Booneville Booneville 4, Drew Central 3, Pangburn 3, Ashdown 3, Cave City 2, Paris 2, Rivercrest 1, Waldron 1.

Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Lavaca (12) 18-1 71 1
2. Eureka Springs (1) 16-3 37 2
3. Dierks (2) 11-0 36 5
4. Sloan-Hendrix 15-4 32 3
5. Buffalo Island 16-5 30 4

Booneville Acorn 8, Rector 8, McCrory 2, Melbourne 1.

Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Wonderview (13) 22-1 70 1
2. County Line (1) 21-3 46 2
3. Marked Tree 12-1 36 4
4. West Side Greers Ferry 18-5 33 3
5. The New School (1) 22-2 32 5

Bradley 6, Dermott 1, Ozark Catholic 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

