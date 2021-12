Saturday, Dec. 11 EAST Providence 68, Quinnipiac 50 Saint Joseph’s 73, Temple 63 Seton Hall 70, Princeton 60 St. John’s…

Saturday, Dec. 11

EAST

Providence 68, Quinnipiac 50

Saint Joseph’s 73, Temple 63

Seton Hall 70, Princeton 60

St. John’s 83, La Salle 70

UConn 71, UCLA 61

SOUTH

South Alabama 73, Nicholls 63

MIDWEST

Ball St. 81, Utah St. 55

Kent St. 89, Clarion 43

Loyola Chicago 69, Cent. Michigan 48

___

