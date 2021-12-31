All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 22 19 2 1 0 41 86 46…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 22 19 2 1 0 41 86 46 Quad City 22 15 2 2 3 35 79 52 Knoxville 21 16 3 0 2 34 83 46 Fayetteville 22 14 7 1 0 29 67 54 Pensacola 22 12 7 3 0 27 69 60 Roanoke 20 10 5 2 3 26 59 49 Peoria 17 10 3 1 3 24 55 38 Evansville 20 11 9 0 0 22 50 49 Birmingham 24 3 17 4 0 10 49 94 Macon 22 3 18 0 1 7 36 93 Vermilion County 18 2 14 2 0 6 31 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 4, Huntsville 2

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

