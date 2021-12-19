CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 20 18 1 1 0 39 81 41
Quad City 21 14 2 2 3 33 74 48
Knoxville 19 14 3 0 2 30 76 42
Fayetteville 20 14 6 0 0 28 63 47
Pensacola 20 10 7 3 0 23 63 57
Peoria 16 9 3 1 3 22 49 37
Evansville 20 11 9 0 0 22 50 49
Roanoke 17 8 5 2 2 21 50 42
Birmingham 22 3 15 4 0 10 46 88
Macon 21 3 17 0 1 7 35 90
Vermilion County 16 2 13 1 0 5 26 72

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Evansville 0

Knoxville 6, Macon 3

Fayetteville 3, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3

Peoria 6, Vermilion County 1

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

