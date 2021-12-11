CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 16 14 1 1 0 31 65 34
Quad City 18 14 2 1 1 30 69 40
Knoxville 17 13 2 0 2 28 66 34
Fayetteville 17 11 6 0 0 22 53 44
Evansville 17 11 6 0 0 22 47 39
Pensacola 15 8 5 2 0 18 52 41
Roanoke 14 6 4 2 2 17 41 36
Peoria 13 6 3 1 3 16 35 30
Birmingham 19 3 12 4 0 10 43 78
Macon 18 2 15 0 1 5 26 77
Vermilion County 14 1 12 1 0 3 20 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Macon 0

Birmingham 2, Vermilion County 0

Quad City 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 5, Knoxville 4

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

