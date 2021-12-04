CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 15 13 1 1 0 27 59 32
Quad City 16 12 2 1 1 26 62 35
Knoxville 15 12 2 0 1 25 59 29
Fayetteville 15 10 5 0 0 20 51 40
Evansville 16 10 6 0 0 20 43 38
Pensacola 13 7 4 2 0 16 46 38
Peoria 11 5 3 1 2 13 27 22
Roanoke 12 5 4 1 2 13 37 34
Birmingham 17 2 11 4 0 8 40 74
Macon 16 2 13 0 1 5 26 70
Vermilion County 12 1 10 1 0 3 18 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 6, Fayetteville 3

Evansville 4, Huntsville 3

Knoxville 6, Birmingham 4

Pensacola 7, Macon 1

Quad City 5, Peoria 4

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

