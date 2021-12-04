All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|15
|13
|1
|1
|0
|27
|59
|32
|Quad City
|16
|12
|2
|1
|1
|26
|62
|35
|Knoxville
|15
|12
|2
|0
|1
|25
|59
|29
|Fayetteville
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|51
|40
|Evansville
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|43
|38
|Pensacola
|13
|7
|4
|2
|0
|16
|46
|38
|Peoria
|11
|5
|3
|1
|2
|13
|27
|22
|Roanoke
|12
|5
|4
|1
|2
|13
|37
|34
|Birmingham
|17
|2
|11
|4
|0
|8
|40
|74
|Macon
|16
|2
|13
|0
|1
|5
|26
|70
|Vermilion County
|12
|1
|10
|1
|0
|3
|18
|56
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 6, Fayetteville 3
Evansville 4, Huntsville 3
Knoxville 6, Birmingham 4
Pensacola 7, Macon 1
Quad City 5, Peoria 4
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
